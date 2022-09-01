Shah Rukh Khan welcomes home his 'Ganpatiji' with son AbRam

ANI

Mumbai, September 1

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday.

He took to Instagram to post a picture of the idol and mentioned that along with him, his youngest son AbRam welcomed 'Ganpatiji'.

"Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me...the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all," read the caption.

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his home. ANI, iamsrk/Instagram

Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha to his house every year on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the work front, Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan', which is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He also has 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu and 'Jawan' with Nayanthara in his kitty.

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan