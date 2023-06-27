 Shah Rukh Khan wishes he was there at PM Modi's welcome in US to dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' : The Tribune India

Shah Rukh Khan wishes he was there at PM Modi's welcome in US to dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Shah Rukh Khan wishes he was there at PM Modi's welcome in US to dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Shah Rukh Khan; US President Joe Biden and PM Modi in US. ANI



Mumbai, June 27

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 31 years in the industry and he organized a #AskSRK session on Twitter where one of his fans asked him about his popular song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' being performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the United States.

Penn Masala, a South Asian cappella group, performed a set of Indian tunes. Among the songs performed, there was also Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Mani Ratnam's 1998 film 'Dil Se'.

One of the social media users tweeted, "Sir Chaiyya  Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in US....What do you wanna say about this?" SRK replied, "Wish I was there to dance to it....but they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess??!!!"  After his comment, many called it the best reply.

One of the fans commented, "Clever response" Another wrote, "Bilkul sahi tweet pe reply kia hai sir"

He also talked about working with Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film 'Deewana'.

When asked what he will never forget about the film, he said, ""Working with Divyaji and Rajji." One of the fans also asked about his entry in the film while riding a bike and he replied, "Should have worn a helmet." Meanwhile, on the acting front, SRK will soon be seen in 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

Helmed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

The actor will also make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, following which he will play in the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

