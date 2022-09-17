Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday: Take a day off and enjoy'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 17

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the nation to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

The actor took to Twitter thanking the PM for his dedication towards the welfare of India and also prayed for his good health.

The sweet wish also had an advice for Narendra Modi. The actor suggested that Modi took a day off to enjoy his birthday.

"Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi," Shah Rukh tweeted.

Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and many other celebrities took their social media accounts to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

#narendra modi #shah rukh khan