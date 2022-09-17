Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday: Take a day off and enjoy'

Chandigarh, September 17
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the nation to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.
The actor took to Twitter thanking the PM for his dedication towards the welfare of India and also prayed for his good health.
The sweet wish also had an advice for Narendra Modi. The actor suggested that Modi took a day off to enjoy his birthday.
"Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi," Shah Rukh tweeted.
Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and many other celebrities took their social media accounts to wish PM Modi on his birthday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 cheetahs make transcontinental flight to new home in India; PM Modi releases them in MP's Kuno national park on his birthday
After the modified Boeing 747 lands at the Gwalior airbase a...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pakistan-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
Woman Sikh police officer speaks of fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty
Constable Sarbjit Sangha speaks in an interview to a Punjabi...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication
MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...