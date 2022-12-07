Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

ANI
Mumbai, December 7
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has showered blessings on his son Aryan Khan as the latter recently announced his directorial debut.
Sharing an Instagram post on Tuesday, Aryan revealed that he has finished writing for his directorial project.
View this post on Instagram
"Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action," Aryan captioned the post which had the script's picture.
Shah Rukh took the post's comments section and wrote,
"Wow...thinking...believing...dreaming done, now onto dare...wish u the best for the first one. It's always special..."
Aryan replied to his father's comment by writing, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set."
Shah Rukh, with his usual wit, replied, "Then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings."
"@iamsrk of course...only night shoots," Aryan wrote, complying with his father's request.
Gauri Khan also commented, "Can't wait to watch," followed by the heart eyes emoticon.
