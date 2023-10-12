Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan is sure to melt your heart, 'tough runners...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 12

Whether you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan or an Amitabh Bachchan follower, this one is sure to make you go awww.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a special picture to wish legendary Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Needless to say, their fans can't get enough of it.

On Wednesday, Big B celebrated his 81st birthday and among the many wishes was a heartwarming birthday wish from Shah Rukh Khan.

Honouring the legendary actor on his special day, he shared a photo of the two of them along with a touching message.

"Tough runs don't last.....tough runners do. And sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around you and breathing the same air as you....has been a blessing. Wish you the best on your birthday...keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours...is unbelievable. Love u!"

The Dons of Bollywood reunited on screen after 17 years for an ad. When their video of running towards something was leaked a few weeks ago, everyone got curious.

During an #AskSRK session on X (Twitter), Shah Rukh shared his experience of working with Big B after so many years.

When a fan asked, "Kuch line for @SrBachchan ke liye....#AskSRK."

Shah Rukh wrote, "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blesssed. And just to let you know he beat me in the run!!!!"

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have done couple of projects together, including movies like 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'.

