Shah Rukh Khan's fans create Guinness World Record for most people performing his iconic pose

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans on Saturday registered a new Guinness World Record ahead of the TV premiere of his blockbuster movie Pathaan.
Three hundred fans of the Bollywood star gathered outside his sea-facing bungalow Mannat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai, and stood with their arms outstretched to establish the world record for ‘Most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan pose simultaneously’. Much to the fans’ delight, Shah Rukh also joined them in the celebration as he appeared on the platform constructed in the compound of his
residence.
