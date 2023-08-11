Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ wins top honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, see complete list of winners

Melbourne, August 11
‘Pathaan’ has brought waves of happiness among Shah Rukh Khan's fans once again. The film, on Friday, bagged People's Choice Award at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1050 crore gross at the global box office.
The IFFM Awards night saw honouring the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series.
Actor Rani Mukerji was named Best Actor for her performance in ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. Actor Mohit Agarwal took home the Award for Best Performance (Male) in Film for ‘Agra’.
Upon receiving the award, Rani said, “I feel incredibly proud and grateful that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It's a universal story that showcases the power of a mother's Shakti. Winning the Best Actress Award is a true honour, and I sincerely thank everyone for their applause and appreciation of my performance.”
Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar was at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry.
Kartik Aaryan was also felicitated with ‘The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema’ award.
While 'Sita Ramam’ was announced the Best Film, ‘Agra’ was declared the Best Indie Film.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Jury Awards
Best Documentary: To Kill A Tiger
Best Indie Film: Agra
Best Performance in Film (Male): Mohit Agarwal for Agra
Best Performance in a film (Female): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Best Director: Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
Best Film: Sita Ramam
Best Performance (Male) in a series: Vijay Varma for Dahaad
Best Performance (Female) in a series: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire
Best Series: Jubilee
Best Short Film - People’s Choice: Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik
Best Short Film – Australia: Home by Mark Russel Bernard
Honorary Awards
Equality in Cinema Awards: Darlings
People’s Choice Award: Pathaan
Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker
Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema: Kartik Aaryan
Diversity in Cinema Award: Mrunal Thakur
Disruptor Award: Bhumi Pednekar
Rainbow Stories Award: Onir for Pine Cone
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...