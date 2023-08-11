Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ wins top honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, see complete list of winners

ANI

Melbourne, August 11

‘Pathaan’ has brought waves of happiness among Shah Rukh Khan's fans once again. The film, on Friday, bagged People's Choice Award at the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1050 crore gross at the global box office.

The IFFM Awards night saw honouring the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and OTT series.

Actor Rani Mukerji was named Best Actor for her performance in ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. Actor Mohit Agarwal took home the Award for Best Performance (Male) in Film for ‘Agra’.

Upon receiving the award, Rani said, “I feel incredibly proud and grateful that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It's a universal story that showcases the power of a mother's Shakti. Winning the Best Actress Award is a true honour, and I sincerely thank everyone for their applause and appreciation of my performance.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar was at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry.

Kartik Aaryan was also felicitated with ‘The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema’ award.

While 'Sita Ramam’ was announced the Best Film, ‘Agra’ was declared the Best Indie Film.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Jury Awards

Best Documentary: To Kill A Tiger

Best Indie Film: Agra

Best Performance in Film (Male): Mohit Agarwal for Agra

Best Performance in a film (Female): Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Best Director: Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Best Film: Sita Ramam

Best Performance (Male) in a series: Vijay Varma for Dahaad

Best Performance (Female) in a series: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire

Best Series: Jubilee

Best Short Film - People’s Choice: Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik

Best Short Film – Australia: Home by Mark Russel Bernard

Honorary Awards

Equality in Cinema Awards: Darlings

People’s Choice Award: Pathaan

Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker

Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema: Kartik Aaryan

Diversity in Cinema Award: Mrunal Thakur

Disruptor Award: Bhumi Pednekar

Rainbow Stories Award: Onir for Pine Cone

