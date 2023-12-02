Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter wish mom Neelima Azeem on birthday, ‘No one can love like you’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

Actors-brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter can’t control their joy as it’s their mom, veteran actress Neelima Azeem’s birthday today, December 2.

In their own adorable way, the boys made their mommy feel special by extending heartfelt wishes to her.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his childhood days. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday mommy. No one can love like you."

Ishaan Khatter also shared his love and excitement on Neelima’s special day with a love-filled picture of himself, Shahid and their mom. In the first picture, the two sons are planting kisses on their mother's cheeks. The next one shows the three of them all relaxed and in love with each other as they pose for the camera. In the caption, Ishaan wrote, “Happy birthday, mom. May the twinkle in your eye remain grow brighter as you enter a more joyous stage of your life! You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you."

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. While Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan Khatter is born to Neelima Azeem and her second husband, Rajesh Khattar.

Both Shahid and Ishaan share a special bond and often share pictures of each other and together on social media.

Neelima, a veteral star, was last seen in a small yet significant role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. She is a professional Kathak dancer, who trained under Birju Maharaj's Kalashram at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She has also appeared in several movies including Saeed Akhtar Mirza directed 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' in 1989 with Pavan Malhotra as lead. The film won Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Cinematography at the 37th National Film Awards.

One of her famous movies includes Sooryavansham, in which she played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law.

She is best known for her roles in television shows 'Phir Wahi Talash', 'Amrapali', 'The Sword of Tipu Sultan' and 'Junoon'.