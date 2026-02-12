Shahid Kapoor confirms Farzi Season 2

After three years of anticipation, Shahid Kapoor has officially confirmed that the second season of Farzi is in the works.

The actor made the announcement on Tuesday through his social media handle, sending fans into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a picture with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively known as Raj & DK, who serve as the creators, producers and directors of the series.

Confirming the development, Shahid wrote, "The fakers are back at it."

Raj & DK also acknowledged the update on their Instagram handle. The duo posted an image of piled-up currency notes with the caption ‘Round 2 in progress’, officially signalling the return of the popular series.

