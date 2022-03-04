Shahid Kapoor shares a sweet post for newlywed sister Sanah Kapur

Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday (March 2) in Mahabaleshwar.

Pictures and videos of the wedding festivities have gone viral on net. A proud brother, Shahid has now taken to Instagram and shared a picture with his newlywed sister.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little Bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …” In the photo, Shahid and Sanah are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding with caption, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank. Wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.”