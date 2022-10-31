Shakti Arora expresses gratitude for Ekta Kapoor

Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, has completed two decades in the television industry.

The actor is thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving him a break in the industry with Pavitra Rishta and now, Kundali Bhagya.

Talking about his journey, Shakti says, “I completed 20 years in the television industry and it has been a roller-coaster ride. I am so happy to be a part of this industry, which has blessed me with fame, recognition, love, support, and a platform to showcase my talent. It took a lot of effort to play my first character, but I truly enjoyed the role.”

He adds, “I have a special connection with Ekta Kapoor because she gave me my biggest break and made me a household name. Therefore, I am and will always be grateful to her for believing in me. TV has given me an opportunity to explore my boundaries as an artiste. It’s been an amazing journey so far and I hope the audience keeps showering me with their love.”