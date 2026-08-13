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Home / Entertainment / Shalini Passi on The Traitors 2 co-stars: ‘Obsessed with Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat pulls you out’

Shalini Passi on The Traitors 2 co-stars: ‘Obsessed with Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat pulls you out’

The three were called Teen Deviyaan on the show — and the dynamic was anything but simple

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 01:36 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Mallika Sherawat and Shalini Passi
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Ahead of The Traitors Season 2 premiering on Prime Video tonight, Shalini Passi has been candid about what it was really like sharing a game with Shweta Tiwari and Mallika Sherawat.

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For Shweta, she had nothing but admiration. "I was obsessed with Shweta. She is beautiful, her eyes are so intense, they are like gods to me. Her whole face lights up when she speaks," Shalini told Siddharth Kannan. She was equally impressed by how Shweta navigated the game itself. "She is very intelligent, plus she is an actress. She was very good at masking and unmasking. I really like watching her," she said.

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Mallika was a different story. Shalini described Shweta's energy as something that pulls you in, while Mallika's pushes outward. She admitted the dynamic took some getting used to, though she stopped short of any judgment. "I think I do the weirdest things, so whatever anyone likes, they should do," she said.

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The three were dubbed Teen Deviyaan on the show, a title that hints at a dynamic viewers will now get to see play out on screen.

Hosted by Karan Johar and filmed at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, The Traitors Season 2 features 21 celebrity contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza and Ranveer Brar among others. The format, originally from the Netherlands and now adapted in over 30 countries, revolves around contestants building a shared prize pot while trying to root out secret traitors in their midst.

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New episodes drop every Thursday on Prime Video.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

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