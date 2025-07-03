Shanaya Kapoor talks about her Bollywood debut

Newcomer Shanaya Kapoor is excited to make her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a moment that was delayed by three years but she doesn’t mind the wait. Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was earlier set to debut with producer Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, a project that was announced in March 2022 but it was later shelved.

Advertisement

She is now marking the start of her acting career with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a musical romance in which she is paired opposite Vikrant Massey. “It’s a surreal feeling, and it’s overwhelming when you see yourself on YouTube for now. I’m seeing myself and I’m putting my music videos on and I’m constantly seeing how it’s looking, what the audience has been saying, and it’s an overwhelming feeling.

“It’s all come together, and I’m happy with how the journey has been. If it’s taken time, if it has had its ups and downs... I think it was all meant to happen for me to be here today,” Shanaya said in an interview.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is aware of the baggage and scrutiny that comes with being a star kid and said she takes everything in her stride.