DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Shanaya Kapoor talks about her Bollywood debut

Shanaya Kapoor talks about her Bollywood debut

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor
Advertisement

Newcomer Shanaya Kapoor is excited to make her acting debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a moment that was delayed by three years but she doesn’t mind the wait. Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was earlier set to debut with producer Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, a project that was announced in March 2022 but it was later shelved.

Advertisement

She is now marking the start of her acting career with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a musical romance in which she is paired opposite Vikrant Massey. “It’s a surreal feeling, and it’s overwhelming when you see yourself on YouTube for now. I’m seeing myself and I’m putting my music videos on and I’m constantly seeing how it’s looking, what the audience has been saying, and it’s an overwhelming feeling.

“It’s all come together, and I’m happy with how the journey has been. If it’s taken time, if it has had its ups and downs... I think it was all meant to happen for me to be here today,” Shanaya said in an interview.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is aware of the baggage and scrutiny that comes with being a star kid and said she takes everything in her stride.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts