Shania Twain is music icon of the year: People's Choice Awards

Los Angeles, November 19
Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honoured with the music icon award at this year's People's Choice Awards. The announcement was made by NBC and E!, reports Variety.
Twain is known for such hits as 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'That Don't Impress Me Much'.
In addition to receiving the award, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits and her new song 'Waking Up Dreaming', set to be released on her sixth album 'Queen of Me' on February 3, 2023.
"I'm so incredibly honoured to be named 'Music Icon,'" Twain said in a statement.
"I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favourites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!" IANS
