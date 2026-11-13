A video of actor Sharad Kapoor of “Josh” fame saying goodbye to his four pet dogs is doing the rounds on social media with fans expressing concern for the actor and sending him their best wishes.

The video, shared on the Instagram page of Mumbai-based NGO Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shows the actor handing over his dogs—Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther—to an animal welfare centre run by Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA), Mumbai.

Animal welfare activist Hema Chaudhary, a friend of Kapoor and founder of Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, said she was helping the actor and his family make arrangements for the dogs at the centre.

Kapoor, who appears visibly lean with a beard and slightly unkempt hair in the video, recently fractured his leg. He said his health and family circumstances had made it difficult for him to look after the animals.

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With his wife and newborn child also living at home and no caretakers available, the family decided to temporarily move the dogs to the centre.

“Right now, mera thoda ghar ka situation bhi hai (referring to difficulties). When I get my new bungalow, I’m going to tell YODA, please give my babies back because I cannot live without them and they also will be depressed. They have been with me, and they are always fine,” Kapoor said in the video.

The actor also clarified that the decision was not a case of animal cruelty and spoke about his emotional bond with the pets.

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“As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them,” he said.

Kapoor said he hoped to reunite with his dogs after moving to a new house and thanked Chaudhary and Sophia for helping arrange their care.

“I would like to thank Hema and Sophia for taking care of my dogs and in 15 days I’m going to change my house and I’m going to get them back,” he said.

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Chaudhary appealed to people to extend their support to the actor, adding that he was keen to return to the film industry.

“It’s an appeal, he wants to come back to the industry,” she said.

The video prompted several fans to express concern for Kapoor and wish him well.

While some prayed for his recovery, others praised him and expressed hope of seeing him in more films.

One user wrote, “Shocked to see him like this.... God Bless you sir...”, while another said, “There is no shame or hesitation to ask for work. More power to you.” “Take care sir God bless you come back again,” read one comment.

Another user said, “All the best @13sharadkapoor . You will definitely get back.”

Kapoor made his acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt’s “Dastak”. He went on to feature in films such as “Hathyar”, “Yeh Hai Jalwa”, “LOC Kargil”, “Lakshya” and Salman Khan-starrer “Jai Ho”.

In “Josh”, he featured alongside Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachud Singh. He received a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in the film.

His last prominent role was in the 2019 film “Cabaret”, starring Richa Chadha.