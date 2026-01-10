Sharing screen space with King Khan

Akshay Oberoi, who is currently associated with Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film King, has shared his thoughts on being part of one of the superstar’s biggest projects. For Akshay, the experience goes far beyond collaboration, it marks a deeply personal milestone and the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.

Akshay said, “Being part of a Shah Rukh Khan film genuinely feels like a dream come true. As an actor who has grown up watching his films, admiring his journey, and being inspired by his incredible body of work, just being associated with one of his projects is incredibly special. Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is an institution in himself. His discipline, humility, and professionalism are truly unmatched, and it’s unbelievable how grounded he remains even after decades of ruling hearts across the globe.”

He added, “Working on a project headlined by Shah Rukh Khan holds immense value for me. This is one of his biggest films, and to be part of that world, to witness the scale, the energy, and the commitment that goes into creating something of this magnitude, is a huge learning experience. His contribution to cinema over the past several decades is phenomenal, and being connected to that legacy, even in a small way, feels extremely rewarding. It motivates you to raise your own standards and give your absolute best.”