‘Sharminda toh ho jaao’: Kangana Ranaut tells Yogesh Rawat over cheater tag in ‘Lock Upp’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut walked into “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2” house as “Janta Ki Awaaz” in the sixth episode, joining hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to grade the contestants’ performance during their first week.

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Ranaut began by praising Sunita Ahuja, calling her the most trustworthy contestant and describing her as the house’s collective “mother figure”. She also told Riyaz that he had barely made an impression on screen during the opening week.

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The episode’s sharpest exchange came when she turned to contestant Yogesh Rawat.

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“Cheater bolte hain log tumhe,” she told him, pointing out that people call him a cheater. When Yogesh responded with a nod, Ranaut rebuked him, saying,

“Haan ji kar rahe ho? Sharminda toh ho jaao thoda.”

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“Mujhe iss tarah ke ladko se itni nafraat hain, itni grihna hain... jo ladkiyo ka dil todte hain aur unko murkh banate hain. Aur agar tumne Akanksha ka dil toda, toh main tumhe todne aaungi,” she said, calling out his nod and telling him to feel some shame, adding that she despises men who break women’s hearts and would come after him if he hurt Akanksha Chaudhary again.

The reference traces back to Splitsvilla X6, where contestant Ruru had accused Yogesh of pursuing Akanksha while still being in a relationship with her. Yogesh maintained that the tag was unfair and that people had branded him without knowing him.

Later in the episode, Yogesh was shown breaking down in the washroom, where Akanksha consoled him and urged him to ignore the criticism.

The episode also confirmed Shrestha Iyer as the first contestant to be eliminated from the season, while Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover were declared safe.

New episodes of “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” stream on Netflix.