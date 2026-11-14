Sharvari walks as showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Disco Inferno in two crystal looks
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla mark 40 years in fashion with a sparkling trip back to the disco era
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sharvari walks the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 'Disco Inferno' showcase at Art Mumbai, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_13_2026_000032B)
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