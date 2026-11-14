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Home / Entertainment / Sharvari walks as showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Disco Inferno in two crystal looks

Sharvari walks as showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Disco Inferno in two crystal looks

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla mark 40 years in fashion with a sparkling trip back to the disco era

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:29 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sharvari walks the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 'Disco Inferno' showcase at Art Mumbai, in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_13_2026_000032B)
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Sharvari walked the ramp as showstopper for fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Disco Inferno showcase at Art Mumbai, in Mumbai on Thursday, in two couture looks drawn from the 1970s and 1980s.

Her first outfit paired a gold crystal bralette, with a metallic bodice and diagonal straps, with a wide, floor-length red skirt that opened into layers and a long trail. Soft eye makeup and an uncomplicated hairstyle kept the focus on the clothes.

The second look was the dance-floor version. A fitted mini dress with a plunging neckline and short, structured sleeves was covered in oversized multicoloured stones, crystals and metal, in emerald and cobalt tones. A crystal fringe fell from the top to the hem. She wore strappy metallic heels and loose waves.

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The showcase marked the designers' 40 years in fashion. Their art and decor vertical, Wonder Room, filled the venue with disco balls and a 20-foot elephant-inspired artwork called Rani, a nod to Mumbai's Rani Baug, where the duo first met. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended to support them.

On the film front, Sharvari will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, releasing on November 27.

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