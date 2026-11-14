Her first outfit paired a gold crystal bralette, with a metallic bodice and diagonal straps, with a wide, floor-length red skirt that opened into layers and a long trail. Soft eye makeup and an uncomplicated hairstyle kept the focus on the clothes.

The second look was the dance-floor version. A fitted mini dress with a plunging neckline and short, structured sleeves was covered in oversized multicoloured stones, crystals and metal, in emerald and cobalt tones. A crystal fringe fell from the top to the hem. She wore strappy metallic heels and loose waves.

Advertisement

The showcase marked the designers' 40 years in fashion. Their art and decor vertical, Wonder Room, filled the venue with disco balls and a 20-foot elephant-inspired artwork called Rani, a nod to Mumbai's Rani Baug, where the duo first met. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan attended to support them.

On the film front, Sharvari will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, releasing on November 27.