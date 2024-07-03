Shatrughan Sinha discharged from hospital

Mumbai, July 3
Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, who was admitted to a private hospital last week after developing high fever, is back home, said his son Luv Sinha on Wednesday.
The 77-year-old, popular for '70s and '80s films such as "Kalicharan", "Vishwanath", "Kaala Patthar", "Jaani Dushman" and "Kranti", was discharged on Tuesday, he added.
Sinha also underwent a routine check-up at the medical facility.
"My father has been home since yesterday and was there (at the hospital) for three days to recover from a high fever and get all his tests done," Luv told PTI in a WhatsApp message.
On Monday night, Sinha shared a series of pictures from his hospital room on X, saying he was from the "controversy and confusion" created by a section of social media influencers and spent some time with family and friends as he recovered.
Some on social media had speculated about the actor's ill health just days after his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal. There were also rumours that Sinha had a minor surgery.
Previously, Luv thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father's health, saying he was admitted to the hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent any surgery.
Last month, Sinha was elected as the TMC MP from West Bengal's Asansol in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed into venue of 80,000
The Baba, who was the main speaker of the satsang, came out ...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s speech
Congress-led INDIA staged walkout after Leader of Opposition...
Sensex crosses 80,000 for first time, banking stocks lead rally
The Broader market remains positive
Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death
Employer Antonello Lovato had dumped 31-year-old Singh on ro...