Esha Kansara is upset

Esha Kansara, who was recently seen playing the role of Misri Pandey in the popular television show Maddam Sir, has quit the show. Revealing the reason behind the decision, the actress says, “I signed the show for 2-3 months but my character got shelved untimely within 10-12 days. For me, commitment is a big thing because while signing for the show I rejected a lot of offers that came my way. I was supposed to work for 2-3 months and now within 10-15 days I feel like I am jobless.”
Esha adds, “I am upset that I wasn’t even given prior information about the changes that my character would be going through. The makers didn’t know about my return so I had to make a decision for myself. Now, I don’t see myself returning to the show again for the sake of my dignity.” The actress is known for her project Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi.
