'She regularly…': 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Modi in legal trouble, deets inside

Mumbai, June 20
The Mumbai Police have filed a case against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' producer Asit Modi, Operation Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint filed by one of the show's actors.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 and 509 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. However, the police have not made any arrests yet.
The actor had filed a complaint against producer Asit Modi and two other members of the crew last month.
"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Asit Modi and two other members of the crew. The police will also summon Asit Modi soon for his statement," Mumbai Police had earlier said.
However, Asit Modi has denied the allegations.
"We will take legal action as she is trying to defame both me and the show. Since we terminated her services, she is making baseless allegations," he said in a statement.
Sohail and Jatin also refuted the allegations.
In a statement, they said, "She (the actor) regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the US. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the authorities concerned."
