British singer-composer Elton John, who recently released the single Hold Me Closer in collaboration with Britney Spears, is quite excited about the project. Hold Me Closer, which is a new spin on John’s hit song Tiny Dancer, is Britney’s first new tune in six years. And music icon Elton, 75, admits that ‘she sang fantastically’. Elton said he has always been an admirer of Britney, 40, so was immediately keen on the idea to help her get her career back on track, after her conservatorship came to an end last year.

Elton John

Spears had claimed that she retired from music in the aftermath, but Elton admitted how they had to make sure she was happy and got her approval.

He said: “She’s been away so long - there’s a lot of fear because she’s been betrayed so many times, and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long. We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be alright.” Elton went on to say that Britney was ‘broken’ and candidly discussed how he had previously felt the same way, where he was in a ‘terrible place’. Thankfully, he is now the happiest he has ever been following his 32 years of sobriety. — IANS