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Home / Entertainment / ‘She took my first ever audition’: Ayushmann Khurrana on his collaboration with Guneet Monga for Udta Teer

‘She took my first ever audition’: Ayushmann Khurrana on his collaboration with Guneet Monga for Udta Teer

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:27 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Ayushmann Khurrana and Guneet Monga Kapoor have followed each other's journeys from the very beginning. Now the actor and the Oscar-winning producer come together on Udta Teer, a film that reflects their shared vision for conversation-starting cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Guneet and I share a very common core when it comes to content. I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking, unique cinema, and Guneet has championed distinctive storytelling in her own way, taking Indian stories to a global platform and representing India at the Oscars. And it is this synergy that makes this film so exciting. With Udta Teer, we're bringing that shared vision to a genre-breaking entertainer that blends patriotism, action and comedy."

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Recalling their long association, Ayushmann added, "She took my first ever audition, so we go back a long way. We've stayed in touch ever since and watched each other's journeys, and now we've finally got the chance to work together."

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Udta Teer, a patriotic action-comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali khan directed by Akash Kaushik, is all set to entertain audiences in cinemas today.

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