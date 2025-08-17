DT
Home / Entertainment / Sheena Bajaj is preparing for the biggest surprise

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:01 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Sheena Bajaj
Sheena Bajaj and husband Rohit Purohit are preparing for the delivery of their first baby. The actress, who recently visited the sets of Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa, is in her third trimester. “We are very happy, but it’s a very exhausting feeling also. It’s a tough journey. We are preparing for the biggest surprise of our life,” she says.

Talking about how Rohit, who is currently seen in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain as Armaan Poddar, is taking care of her, she says, “No matter what time he comes home, he makes sure to press my hands and feet. He sees me whenever he gets time.” Meanwhile, talking about her visit to the sets of the show, she says, “It was very special for me and I liked it.”

