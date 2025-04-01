Sheer khurma, anyone?

Eid is all about praying, spending time with family and friends, spreading joy and gorging on delicious sheer khurma, biryani and kebabs! Wonder how our favourite celebrities celebrated? From cooking sheer khurma to soaking in the Eid vibes at Delhi’s Jama Masjid to catching up with loved ones, they did it all. Read on…

Divine sheer khurma

Rukhsar Rehman

Advertisement

Eid for me is all about love, family and celebration. A special Eid lunch at home set the tone for the day. I indulged in my favourite Eid dish — sheer khurma. I made it myself and trust me, it was absolutely divine!

Advertisement

Love, warmth & happiness

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

I am in my hometown Katni, Madhya Pradesh celebrating Eid with my family, and there’s nothing more special than being home for festivals. The love, warmth, and happiness of being with family make Eid truly meaningful. Our celebrations started with prayers, followed by a grand feast. When it comes to food, sheer khurma is my ultimate favourite! I ate biryani, kebabs, and sevaiyaan too.

A visit to Jama Masjid

Zain Imam

Eid is all about family, prayers and an elaborate feast! I am currently in Delhi and at home. Our celebrations started on Shab-E-Qadr (the 27th night of Ramadan). Every year, on this day my family prepares a meal for 300 people at a local masjid, which is an important part of our celebrations. For Eid namaz, I went to Jama Masjid—the food and atmosphere there are unmatched!

My mother prepared a lavish spread. I love her sheer khurma—it’s my favorite Eid dish. My entire family and extended family got together and enjoyed the delicious food. As a child, I was always excited to collect Eidi. Now, it’s the other way around—people ask me for Eidi!

Spreading joy

Zohaib Siddique

I started my day by offering special Eid namaz. It’s a day to reflect, connect, and celebrate the blessings we have. After the prayer, I shared a meal with loved ones and enjoyed the festive atmosphere. For the rest of the day, I caught up with friends, and continued spreading joy, making the most of this special occasion.

As I am working on Shemaroo Umang's show Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, I also shared the festive spirit with my team and brought them sheer khurma from home. Eid is a time to feel grateful and spread happiness wherever we go.

Missing flavour

No festivities for Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi, as she had to fly to London on Eid. Her shooting schedule for her upcoming project starts from today.

It’s a quiet Eid celebration at home in Delhi for actor Adil Hussain!