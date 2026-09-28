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Home / Entertainment / Sheer, shimmer & feathers take over the VMA 2026

Sheer, shimmer & feathers take over the VMA 2026

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:58 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Lisa attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
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MTV's annual Video Music Awards 2026 was anything but understated, with stars embracing sheer fabrics, metallic glamour, feathers and romantic silhouettes for fashion’s biggest night. From barely-there ensembles to dramatic couture, the evening offered plenty of high-impact looks.

Taylor Swift attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

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Taylor Swift went the couture route in Tamara Ralph, appearing in a shimmering, sculpted black and silver creation that matched the celebratory mood of the evening. Her appearance came during a major night for The Fate of Ophelia, which earned her Video of the Year and the inaugural Artist Director Honors.

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Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a shimmery black tiered vintage Dolce and Gabbana gown.  She won best collaboration not long after opening the show together with a performance of Bring Your Love with Madonna— big winner of the night, nabbing a total of seven awards on Sunday at Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles REUTERS

Paris Hilton attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS

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Paris Hilton, who attended as a presenter, went full glamour in The Blonds, adding sparkle and theatricality in an all silver number. Teyana Taylor, who was nominated Best Collaboration for her song Hard Part with Lucky Daye, made a striking entrance in Zuhair Murad, delicate sheer detailing combined with an elaborate, feathered finish. RAYE brought in retro glam in a shimmery Georges Hobeika Couture.

LISA’s was the most stunning red look of them all. Taking home the Best Pop award for Dream, she brought in drama in figure-hugging crimson, Quine Li and The Attico dress with bouncy fur short jacket and matching trail.

Sombr attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Fur and dare bare dressing weren’t gendered either. Sombr, the Song of the Summer nominee, leaned into rock-star dressing in ERL. The look had a deliberately undone, vintage-rock quality, though it stayed firmly within the familiar rock-god aesthetic he has embraced over the years. Troye Sivan brought a softer, more romantic mood to the carpet in Erdem. His dark, elegant ensemble had a distinctly Byronic quality, blending old-world romance with a modern, gender-fluid sensibility with feathers its finding rightful place.

Normani attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Normani stunned in a shimmering, sleek backless Robert Wun black gown featuring a structured skirt, a flowing trainand a dramatic flower accent on the shoulder.

Haley Kalil attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Sienna Spiro attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Shimmer it was all the way, Haley Kalil in a silver sequined Marc Bouwer gown to Sienna Spiro in custom champagne-hued Valentino gown. Taken together, the VMA 2026 looks showed just how wide the fashion spectrum can stretch—from sheer and skin-baring silhouettes to metallic sparkle, extravagant feathers and moody romanticism.

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