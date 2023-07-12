Sheezan Khan talks about his experience in KhatronKeKhiladi 13. Read on…

What made you join Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I had put a lot of pressure on myself, but when I began my adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi, began executing stunt after stunt, and progressed in the competition, I felt relieved. In the contest, I wasn’t competing with others; instead, I was competing with myself. I did a lot of new things in the show. I travelled out of India for the first time, and I did a reality show for the first time. It was the greatest experience of my life.

What has been the most special part about it?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is very special to me. I got my confidence back through this show, so I’m very glad I participated in it.

How was your experience with the KKK?

It has taught me a lot—to overcome my fears, to never give up no matter how tough it gets, and to always work on bettering myself.

Did you ever get injured during the stunts?

Yes, I did get some bruises on my knees and legs while performing some stunts, but while performing, you are so engrossed in the task that the bruises don’t affect you so much. Perhaps these are happy injuries since they’ll serve as a reminder of the lovely time I had in this show.

Do you think the KKK gives you an opportunity to showcase your personality in a different way than a daily soap?

In daily soaps, I as an actor play my characters, but it’s a different case in reality shows. Especially in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, you have to be yourself, and you are performing the task for yourself, which shows the real you to everyone.

How was the experience of working with Rohit Shetty, the host of the show?

He is a great motivator. I met Rohit Shetty, sir, for the first time through this show. His aura is very powerful, and he is very helpful. Each time during a stunt, whenever anyone used to get scared, he used to motivate and help everyone get through the stunt safely.

Have you made new friends in the KKK?

I have bonded with everyone. However, people I did become very close with and will remain in touch with forever are Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, and Arjit Taneja.