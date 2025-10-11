DT
Home / Entertainment / Shefali Shah to play Rishab Shetty’s mother

Shefali Shah to play Rishab Shetty’s mother

Tribune Reporters
Updated At : 05:36 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
In a significant casting development, Shefali Shah has joined the cast of Sandeep Singh’s upcoming film, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sources reveal t the National Award-winning actress will play the role of Jijamata, the revered mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Rishab Shetty will portray the legendary warrior king in the Sandeep Singh directorial.

Shefali, known for her nuanced and powerful performances, is expected to bring emotional depth to the role of Jijamata, a figure who played a defining role in shaping Shivaji Maharaj’s values and vision.

Directed by Sandeep Singh, known for his brilliant cinematic acumen, the film aims to portray the story of the warrior king with scale, authenticity, and compelling character arcs. Backed by a stellar technical crew comprising multiple National and Academy Award winners, the historical epic promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events in Indian cinema.

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

