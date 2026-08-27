Shehnaaz Gill Arrives as Jasneet Kaur in the Singh vs Kaur 2 trailer

There are moments when an actor’s next role feels like a dream come true. For Shehnaaz Gill, Singh vs Kaur 2 is exactly that. Years ago, after watching Singh vs Kaur, the actor found herself imagining what it would be like to be a part of the franchise herself — a moment that stayed with her long after the film ended.

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Now, thirteen years after the original, that manifestation has become a reality, with Shehnaaz stepping into the sequel as Jasneet Kaur and taking on a role that pushes her into an entirely new cinematic space.

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The trailer for Singh vs Kaur 2, which has just been released, offers a glimpse of Shehnaaz embracing the opportunity with full force. The actor continues to gravitate towards characters that allow her to expand herself as a performer, and Jasneet appears to be her most eclectic outing yet. From romance and comedy to action and thriller, Shehnaaz is at the heart of a film that refuses to be confined to a single genre.

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The sequel also marks a dramatic evolution for the franchise. While the 2013 original was a locally rooted romantic comedy, Singh vs Kaur 2 dramatically expands its world, taking the story across Punjab, Kolkata and Canada and giving the franchise a distinctly multi-continental scale.

The trailer introduces Shehnaaz as Jasneet Kaur, a Bengali girl who goes toe-to-toe with Gippy Grewal’s Nihaal. Shehnaaz brings her own charm and energy to the character, while also getting to explore romance, comedy and action in the film.

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Talking about the experience, Shehnaaz Gill says, “Singh vs Kaur 2 is very special to me because I still remember watching Singh vs Kaur years ago and thinking, ‘I wish I could be a part of a film like this someday.’ And now, I am actually here, playing Jasneet. It honestly feels like one of those moments where you realise that sometimes the things you casually wish for really do come true. Jasneet was so much fun to play because I got to do romance, comedy, action, and so much more. I had a great time discovering this character and doing things I hadn’t tried before. I’m really excited for everyone to see the film, and I just hope the audience has as much fun watching it as we had making it.”

With Singh vs Kaur 2, Shehnaaz Gill takes on a role that lets her explore a fresh side of herself as an actor, making Jasneet a special addition to her journey.