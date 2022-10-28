Shehnaaz Gill dines with fans on floor; her ‘humble’ attitude wins hearts

ANI
New Delhi, October 28
Fans hailed Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday for her down-to-earth and humble nature.
Taking to YouTube, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant dropped a vlog video on her official channel, titled, "48 hours inn Dubai".
In the video, Shehnaaz could be seen having a meal with her fans while sitting on the floor and going out on the streets of Dubai for grocery shopping.
Soon after the actor dropped the vlog, fans swamped her comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.
"She's so down to earth, she indeed has very bright future; Waheguru ji mehar karan beta," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Shehnaaz such pure down to earth treating fans like her friends and respected them by eating on the floor in basic manner. No airs of superstar. Her bonding with her crew is like family. Thank you Shehnaaz for giving us this beautiful gift of allowing us into your life. Thank you."
"I think your best quality is that you carry no baggage of your identity You're simple, natural and that's what makes you EXTRAORDINARY in today's world, " a fan wrote.
Shehnaaz wrote in the video’s description, "I always like to enjoy things desi, so by the end of it you'll see me in this vlog doing that.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
‘Let the good times roll’: Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi
The company they were working for fired them from jobs but d...