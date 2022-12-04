Shehnaaz Gill oozes oomph in her latest song 'Ghani Syaani'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

Movies, music, talk shows, Shehnaaz Gill is everywhere. And on Saturday, the model-actress gave her fans a glimpse of her latest outing, a music video of song 'Ghani Syaani' with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to drop a teaser and there’s no denying she looked sultry in her golden outfit with desert in the background.

It’s not just us, the fans things she is ‘hotness overloaded’ in the video.

"Oh My God... You look so hot," a social media user commented. Another user wrote, “Uffff yeh aadein.” A third one commented, “Wow...can't wait for the song.” There are comments like,

‘Hot baba’, ‘Hotness Overloaded’.

"The much awaited banger.. Ghani Syaani's teaser is here..... Full video will be out on 5th December at 11am only on @playdmf YouTube Channel..Subscribe to @playdmfofficial YouTube channel. Get ready for the December Blast with @mcsquare7000 and @shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The song is scheduled to release on December 5.

Apart from songs, Shehnaaz has been busy with her chat show. She recently launched her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Her first guest was RajKummar Rao, who promoted his movie Monica, O My Darling on the show.

She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It will be out on Eid 2023.

#shehnaaz gill