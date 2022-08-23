Shehnaaz Gill ran away from home, blocked family to live her Bollywood dreams, ‘I used to earn 15K, live in a PG’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

While most people know Shehnaaz Gill since she participated in Bigg Boss 13, the model-actress has had a long period of struggle before she made it to the reality show. A household name with millions of followers, Shehnaaz Gill began at the age of 22 and she did it by running away from her house. Yes, Shehnaaz Gill was only 22 when she decided to pursue her dream of becoming a star. But her family wasn’t in support of her decision, so she packed her bags, blocked her family members from the contact list on phone and reached Mumbai ‘to become famous’.

In a recent interview, the Punjabi Katrina as she is fondly called, shared her story of struggle and success. Shehnaaz revealed that once she achieved fame, she reunited with her family members, who are proud of her today. “My dreams are my own, and I will do whatever it takes to realise them. I ran away from home. They couldn’t locate me. I returned only when I became famous,” she toldBollywoodBubble.

At the start of her career, Shehnaaz was barely managing but that didn’t deter her from walking on the path she chose for herself. “I was making around Rs 15000, living in a PG, I would go for shoots regularly. They’d keep calling me, but I’d put the phone numbers of my family on the blocked list, even though I was very attached to my grandmother. I wanted to prove myself before talking to them. But patience pays off. And now, they’re all proud of me,” she said.

When the host indirectly touched upon Sidharth Shukla’s death and how the actress dealt with it, she replied, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahi hai (If you cry in public, they think you are doing it to gain sympathy). It makes people think that you weak and I never want to come across as weak. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it,” she said.

After years of modelling and appearing in videos of Punjabi songs, Shehnaaz Gill debuted in the Punjabi film industry. Last year, she featured in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Now, she has finally got her big break in Bollywood. Shenaaz will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which is scheduled to release in December this year.

Recently, when there were reports of Shehnaaz’s exit from the project, she took to her social media to share, “LOL! these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week I can’t wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film.”

#shehnaaz gill