Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's adorable moments at Arpita Eid bash melt hearts, fans say 'she is family to him'

Chandigarh, May 4
Actor Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill stole the show with their adorable moments at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday night, which melted hearts of fans.
They both made Eid very special for their fans. They exchange of warm hugs and cheerful smiles between the two made their hearts full.
Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a gorgeous black sharara for the festive bash. While Salman wore black shirt and ripped denims.
While Shehnaaz made her way alone into the party, posing for the cameras, she was escorted out of the party by Salman himself.
Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
After the party, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill posed for the cameras and after biding adieu, Shehnaaz held Salman's hand and took him to her car and told the paparazzi, "you know guys, Salman sir mujhe chorrne aae hai" (you know guys, Salman sir has come to drop me).
Shehnaaz was seen having a quick conversation with Salman and ended up hugging him. Just as they parted ways, Shehnaaz gave Salman another hug and even kissed him before she left the party.
Below are the reactions of fans:
Megastar #SalmanKhan and @ishehnaaz_gill at Aayush-Arpita's Eid Bash Tonight, @BeingSalmanKhan Treats Her Like She's His Own Family Member ❤️ #ShehnaazGiII pic.twitter.com/koHLY4O8vA— Prashant jaiswal (@beingsalman1212) May 3, 2022
Its my wish from the bottom of my heart ALLAH BLESS THESE TWO HUMAN BEING HEART LIKE #SALMANKHAN & #ShehnaazGill ...— Sallu Khan TIGER 3 🌏 (@sallukhanbeing) May 3, 2022
CC @ishehnaazians @ShehnaazShineFC @Shehnaaz_Shine1 pic.twitter.com/iVXuXkUK68
Nothing has changed since 2019 ❤️ #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SalmanKhan #SalNaaz pic.twitter.com/8EMCDwQJQc— sara k (@sarak_81) May 3, 2022
For these things to happen people need to understand how #SalmanKhan carries himself.— Cynthia!✨💖✨ (@thecynthiadavid) May 3, 2022
Only his immediate family & friends get this loving, caring treatment from him! An open hand hug, leaving her to her car, closing the door. She has earned that trust. My baby!#ShehnaazGill 💫 pic.twitter.com/KUZaKqinZ5
A Hug Makes You Feel Good All Day.♥️#ShehnaazGill#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xpbbZ28DIc— Mahnoor (@sidnaazmy_love) May 3, 2022
This is so beautiful ❤😍— Asrifa Akter🇧🇩/DheetSidNaazLovers (@AkterAsrifa) May 4, 2022
These two are my whole heart ❤😍❤#ShehnaazGill #SalmanKhan #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/fBxtDEow4i
