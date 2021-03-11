Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's adorable moments at Arpita Eid bash melt hearts, fans say 'she is family to him'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 4

Actor Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill stole the show with their adorable moments at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday night, which melted hearts of fans.

They both made Eid very special for their fans. They exchange of warm hugs and cheerful smiles between the two made their hearts full.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a gorgeous black sharara for the festive bash. While Salman wore black shirt and ripped denims.

While Shehnaaz made her way alone into the party, posing for the cameras, she was escorted out of the party by Salman himself.

Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

After the party, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill posed for the cameras and after biding adieu, Shehnaaz held Salman's hand and took him to her car and told the paparazzi, "you know guys, Salman sir mujhe chorrne aae hai" (you know guys, Salman sir has come to drop me).

Shehnaaz was seen having a quick conversation with Salman and ended up hugging him. Just as they parted ways, Shehnaaz gave Salman another hug and even kissed him before she left the party.

Below are the reactions of fans:

Its my wish from the bottom of my heart ALLAH BLESS THESE TWO HUMAN BEING HEART LIKE #SALMANKHAN & #ShehnaazGill ...



CC @ishehnaazians @ShehnaazShineFC @Shehnaaz_Shine1 pic.twitter.com/iVXuXkUK68 — Sallu Khan TIGER 3 🌏 (@sallukhanbeing) May 3, 2022

For these things to happen people need to understand how #SalmanKhan carries himself.

Only his immediate family & friends get this loving, caring treatment from him! An open hand hug, leaving her to her car, closing the door. She has earned that trust. My baby!#ShehnaazGill 💫 pic.twitter.com/KUZaKqinZ5 — Cynthia!✨💖✨ (@thecynthiadavid) May 3, 2022

