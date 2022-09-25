Shehnaaz Gill sings ‘Tujh mein rabb dikhta hai’, asks fans ‘kaisa laga yeh song’: Watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 25

Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans to a new video on Sunday. This time, the actress-singer decided to surprise them with her melodious voice. She sang a beautiful Bollywood track with such perfection.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill dropped the video in which she is singing ‘Tujh mein rabb dikhta hai’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushkha Sharma-starrer ‘Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

In the video, Shehnaaz kept her look simple as she chose a pink kurta and subtle makeup.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Her fans were delighted to see her sing in the video. As soon as she shared it, they poured their love and appreciation for Shehnaaz in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “What a Magical Voice’. Another commented, “Baby you are the best.” A third fan said, “Yaar Shehnaaz so soothing and soulful.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen with Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

#shehnaaz gill