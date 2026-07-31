Shehnaaz Gill thanks fans for showering love on Nasima in Ishqnama

Shehnaaz Gill is receiving an outpouring of love for her latest performance in Ishqnama, with her portrayal of Nasima winning hearts across audiences. Fans have praised the actress for bringing sincerity to the character, making it one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

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Touched by the overwhelming response, Shehnaaz shared a heartfelt note thanking everyone who watched Ishqnama and embraced Nasima with so much affection.

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She said, "Thank you, thank you everyone. I can't express my feelings. The amount of love you’ve given Ishqnama, my character… I can’t thank you enough because it's a very big thing. Thank you, thank you so much."

The appreciation for Nasima highlights Shehnaaz's evolving journey as an actor, with viewers connecting deeply with the character's emotional arc. The film has added another memorable performance to her growing body of work.

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As Ishqnama continues to receive love, Shehnaaz's message reflects her gratitude towards fans who have supported both the film and her portrayal of Nasima.

Shahnaz will be next seen in Singh vs Kaur 2 along with Gippy Grewal in September 2026!