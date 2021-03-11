Shehnaaz Gill's 'closeness' with Salman Khan at Aayush-Arpita's Eid party triggers frenzy on social media

Chandigarh, May 5
Shehnaaz Gill was one of the many stars at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party. She remained in limelight along with Salman Khan during the whole party. Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly set to make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.
The actress joined Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kangana at the celebrations.
However, what caught attention of fans was the seeming ease with which Shehnaaz handled herself when it came to a big celebration event. She was heard on camera telling Salman Khan 'chhod ke aao mujhe' (see me off) at the party. The frenzied fans didn’t waste a minute to react.
I admire #ShehnaazGill a lot, but I didn't like her behaviour with Salman at yesterday's party...!— 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@JThakers) May 4, 2022
if u have watched bb13...u must know that she get so happy n excited for small things like ... playing her song ... becoming captain of house... some one cracking a joke ... she’s a full punjabi by heart...she must be a lil excited n overwhelmed like we all are in parties...— Shreyaa1010 (@shreyaa222) May 4, 2022
Shocked to see so shameful reactions of people on @ishehnaaz_gill and @BeingSalmanKhan meeting ..Can't a girl move on..If she would have mourned people would have said nautnki and if she is moving then such crap comments..Be mature guys ..Don't judge someone #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/Kkea7ibYcp— Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) May 5, 2022
The way Shehnaaz held his hand and took him towards her car. 😭♥️✨#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/IsCLpcY57U— Rayyan Jafri. *VK (@Rayyanist) May 3, 2022
I Can't remember any other female celeb has guts to do this to Salman Khan 😂❤️— Kullu Ki Manali🐒 (@Rubina_16) May 4, 2022
Presenting you the unique #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/nlx2T5oz1M
