Shehnaaz Gill’s marriage dilemma

ANI
Updated At : 05:59 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Shehnaaz Gill
The first official teaser for Shehnaaz Gill’s upcoming Punjabi film, Ikk Kudi, was unveiled recently. “Excited to share! Ikk Kudi teaser, I hope you will like it. Even if the world changes, some stories never change,” Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram.

Set across two different generations, the film appears to be focused on the story of two girls and their dilemma with getting married. “When it comes to girls, some things never really change. First, their dreams and wishes about their weddings. And second, their fears about their weddings,” the actor said in the teaser.

It is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, with a worldwide release by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

