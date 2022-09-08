She’s a sweetheart: Ishaan Khatter spills beans on ‘Koffee With Karan’ about his breakup with Ananya Panday

ANI

Mumbai, September 8

In a new episode of 'Koffee with Karan Season 7', Ishaan Khatter spilled the beans about his relationship status and his bond with Ananya Panday after his breakup.

The season's first trio-- Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi-- turned up the heat on the tenth episode as they discussed bromance, love interests, and the concept of ‘suhaag raat’.

Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captured hearts and laughter with panache.

Karan prepared a bunch of saucy questions for the 'Phone Bhoot' star cast and made sure to get them to be fun and chatty about their personal lives, relationships, and funny encounters in life.

While Ishaan was roasting Karan at the beginning of the episode, he asked Ishaan about his relationship with Ananya Panday.

He asked, "You broke up with Ananaya?" Ishaan gave a witty reply, "Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently."

He also defended his ex as he continued saying, “I watched that episode, you were rather mean to her.”

Karan responded, "I meant like both of them. Breakup is always mutual right?"

Ishaan continued to roast the host in his swag. The 'Dhadak' actor said, "You were drilling and grilling."

Meanwhile, Katrina's one-liner grabbed the eyeballs. She stated, "A breakup is always mutual?" And later, Ishaan confirmed his relationship status that he is single.

He also shared that he hopes to continue his friendship with Ananya. He said, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so." The conversation ended with Karan's hilarious reaction.

Reportedly, Ishaan and Ananya broke up after three years of dating. They started bonding, when they worked on the film 'Khaali Peeli’.

Karan then went on to ask Siddhant, "Is there any love interest?" The 'Gehraiyaan' actor said, "Right now my work is the..." Ishaan jumped in and said, “Don't do that to him. Ask him Ananda question.”

Karan got confused and said, "Ask Ananda question? What is Ananda?" Siddhant quickly changed the topic, "No, no, I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single."

The episode was quite an entertaining watch.

