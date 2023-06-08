She’s got company

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday at a Gurdwara in Mumbai. Sonnalli opted for a blush pink saree. She complimented her look with silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery.
Ashesh wore a white embroidered kurta and pink turban. Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Karan Grover, Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Luv Ranjan were clicked as they arrived for the wedding.
