At the grand trailer launch event for the much-anticipated web series Indian Police Force, Shilpa Shetty shared insights about her character, Tara Shetty, as she steps into Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse.

In a candid revelation, Shilpa expressed her excitement about portraying Tara Shetty. She said, “Why wouldn’t one accept a role like this. You know I describe Tara Shetty as a shero. There are heroes and heroines but she’s a shero. She is pretty, she is badass, she is passionate, she’s compassionate and she’s selfless in her line of work and it’s all the qualities of someone whom you would put on a pedestal.”

Reflecting on the opportunity, Shilpa further revealed, “It all just came together for me when they came to narrate the part. The minute they said the character is Tara Shetty, it was like okay... checklist.”

Shilpa, known for her versatile roles, expressed her joy in working with Rohit Shetty, stating, “I always wanted to work with Rohit, not just because of the Shetty connection. I really love the grasp he has on this... and to play a cop in his cop universe is nothing but a compliment for me.” What truly makes this association special is Shilpa Shetty is the first female cop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Shilpa’s shero role and action-packed performance as she embraces her new avatar. The trailer, showcasing Shilpa’s whistle-worthy dialogues and her captivating portrayal as a lady cop, has left audiences highly entertained and excited. Indian Police Force is set to premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience for fans of both Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.