Shikhar Dhawan has special role in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'

Huma Qureshi and Shikhar Dhawan in a promotional still from 'Double XL'. Instagram/iamhumaq

Mumbai, October 11

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming movie 'Double XL', which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's as the leads. The film is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.

Explaining how the development happened, the opening batsman of India, said: "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me." He stated that the film aims to deliver a healthy message to the society and has the potential to start a conversation, "This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama that challenges body weight stereotypes, also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

IANS

