Shikhar Dhawan has special role in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'

Mumbai, October 11
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, will be soon seen performing for the camera in the upcoming movie 'Double XL', which stars Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's as the leads. The film is a story of two plus-sized women seeking their dreams.
Explaining how the development happened, the opening batsman of India, said: "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me." He stated that the film aims to deliver a healthy message to the society and has the potential to start a conversation, "This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."
Huma Qureshi shared photos with Shikhar on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy drama that challenges body weight stereotypes, also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economic growth forecast cut to 6.8 pc in 2022, IMF says 'worst yet to come' for global economy
Growth rate projections for China is 3.2 per cent, down from...
EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena
Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect
Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...
Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment
Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...