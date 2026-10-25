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Home / Entertainment / Shilpa Rao’s performance cut short at Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai, singer says our story tonight was left unfinished

Shilpa Rao’s performance cut short at Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai, singer says our story tonight was left unfinished

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ANI
Updated At : 02:26 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Singer Shilpa Rao's performance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on October 24 was cut short due to a production delay, leaving several fans disappointed.

The singer later took to Instagram to share her disappointment over the incident, thanking the audience for their support even after the music stopped.

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In her post, Shilpa said that the audience continued to call out her name despite the interruption and promised to return to Mumbai.

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"Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this.”

She went on to thank the audience for standing by her during the unexpected end to her performance, saying, “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa” Shilpa made her playback singing debut in 2007 with Tose Naina from the film Anwar, composed by Mithoon. She gained wider recognition with Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

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Over the years, the singer has lent her voice to several popular songs, including Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ghungroo from War and Chaleya from Jawan.

Shilpa has also received a National Film Award for her contribution to Indian music. (ANI)

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