Shilpa Shetty remembers father on his 85th birth anniversary

Shilpa Shetty remembers father on his 85th birth anniversary

Actress shares unseen old pictures with late father on Instagram

ANI
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:00 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shilpa Shetty offers tribute to late father. ANI Photo
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, remembering him on his 85th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared old pictures with her dad. The post also featured a priceless moment showing Shilpa’s father with her son, Viaan.

She concluded the series with a group picture of herself and her sister, Shamita Shetty, with their father.

“Cheers to 85, Dad! I hope you are enjoying your single malt up there,” she wrote in the caption.

Shilpa and Shamita’s father passed away in October 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Shilpa Shetty, who got married to businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009, welcomed her first child, son Viaan, in 2012.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Samisha, in February 2020, who was born via surrogacy.

The actress has lately been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. After being named in an alleged Rs 60-crore fraud case, Shilpa broke her silence with a strongly worded statement and refuted the claims.

“I am deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter. My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision-making, or any signing authority. In fact, like several other public figures, I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel, in a professional capacity, for which payments due to me remain outstanding,” the statement read.

Shetty further alleged that her family had loaned a substantial amount to the company, adding that nearly Rs 20 crore was extended as a loan and that the amount remains “unpaid.”

“I want to put it on record that almost Rs 20 crore has been loaned to the company by us as a family, and the said amount remains unpaid. The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years, is legally unsustainable and contrary to settled principles of law,” she said.

In August, a case was filed against Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and another individual for allegedly cheating a businessman of over Rs 60 crore.

