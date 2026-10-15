Shilpa Shetty wears Rs 45,000 jewelled corset belt with emerald green top and gold skirt
The actor posted two festive looks on Instagram, with the belt as the highlight
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Shilpa Shetty has shared pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot, and a Rs 45,000 "Navaratan" corset belt from Reik Studio is the centrepiece of the look. Set with multicoloured stones and beads on brocade, the belt cinches the waist of a bright green top and a champagne-gold skirt.
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The top has a high neckline and oversized balloon sleeves with fitted cuffs. The long skirt is dhoti-style and falls in neat, fluid pleats. Gold-toned heels and embellished earrings finish the outfit.
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She wore her hair in soft waves with understated glam makeup.
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