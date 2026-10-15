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Home / Entertainment / Shilpa Shetty wears Rs 45,000 jewelled corset belt with emerald green top and gold skirt

Shilpa Shetty wears Rs 45,000 jewelled corset belt with emerald green top and gold skirt

The actor posted two festive looks on Instagram, with the belt as the highlight

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:26 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Shilpa Shetty has shared pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot, and a Rs 45,000 "Navaratan" corset belt from Reik Studio is the centrepiece of the look. Set with multicoloured stones and beads on brocade, the belt cinches the waist of a bright green top and a champagne-gold skirt.

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The top has a high neckline and oversized balloon sleeves with fitted cuffs. The long skirt is dhoti-style and falls in neat, fluid pleats. Gold-toned heels and embellished earrings finish the outfit.

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She wore her hair in soft waves with understated glam makeup.

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