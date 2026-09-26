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Home / Entertainment / Shimla turns into cinema hub as 12the International Film Festival opens

Shimla turns into cinema hub as 12the International Film Festival opens

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the 12th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) at the historic Gaiety Theatre

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:53 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Renowned actors Manoj Joshi and Sharib Hashmi were also present at the inaugural event. Image credit/Instagram/@iffshimla
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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the 12th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) at the historic Gaiety Theatre, celebrating Indian and international cinema.

Renowned actors Manoj Joshi and Sharib Hashmi were also present at the inaugural event and interacted with the audience during special sessions.

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Joshi shared experiences from his journey in Indian cinema, discussing acting and the craft of performance. The session provided young filmmakers, students and cinema lovers an opportunity to engage directly with the veteran actor.

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Hashmi spoke about his journey as an actor, his experiences in films and digital entertainment, and the changing landscape of Indian cinema. He also responded to questions from the audience, making the session an engaging exchange with young cinema enthusiasts.

The festival kicked off with Lullaby, a short film from Azerbaijan directed by Ayan Mammadowa. Set against the backdrop of the Karabakh conflict, the film portrays two soldiers who are forced into an unlikely alliance after a chance encounter on the frontline. The film's producer interacted with the audience after the screening.

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The inaugural day also featured a special masterclass at the Conference Hall on documentary filmmaking. The session offered emerging filmmakers an opportunity to understand different approaches to documentary storytelling and was complemented by screenings of documentary works.

The screenings and discussions focused on storytelling, visual expression and the role of documentary cinema in reflecting society and human experiences. Students, emerging filmmakers, cinema lovers and delegates participated enthusiastically throughout the day.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by filmmakers, actors, cinema professionals, students, film enthusiasts and audiences from different parts of the country.

The festival will continue today with a special interactive session featuring acclaimed director Amrit Rai, known for his film "OMG 2".

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