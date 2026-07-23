Shiv Kumar Batalvi Birth Anniversary: Timeless songs that keep Birha Da Sultan alive

As admirers of Shiv Kumar Batalvi observe his birth anniversary on July 23, they are eagerly awaiting the day when his extraordinary life finally arrives on the big screen. With filmmaker Honey Trehan developing a feature film on the legendary poet, as well as another long-awaited biopic by director Mudassar Aziz, Batalvi's remarkable journey appears poised to reach a wider audience.

This fascination with the poet's life is not new. A Films Division documentary ‘Shiv Kumar Batalvi’ (1979) by Balwant Gargi remains one of the archival portraits of the man behind the verses, while Jessica Sadana's ‘Haal Faqeeran Da’ (2020) offers a poetic exploration of his life. Together, these projects reaffirm the enduring appeal of a poet whose words have travelled far beyond literature.

Known as the Birha Da Sultan (King of Separation), Batalvi transformed heartbreak into timeless poetry. His verses, steeped in love and longing, remain among the finest in Punjabi literature. Though he died at the age of 36, his legacy continues to flourish among younger audience, finding new expression through music, films and contemporary interpretations.

On his birth anniversary, here's a look at his timeless songs:

#1 Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab, 2016)

Based on Batalvi's poem, ‘Ikk Kudi Jida Naam Mohabbat’, composed by Amit Trivedi and soulfully rendered by Shahid Mallya, this haunting adaptation became one of the most memorable tracks of modern Hindi cinema. Its club mix by Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh got its own following!

#2 Maye Ni Maye Main Ik Shikra Yaar Banaya

One of his most beloved compositions, immortalised by Jagjit and Chitra Singh, this heart-wrenching ode to love remains among the top celebrated songs in Punjabi music, cherished over time for its emotional depth and lyrical beauty.

#3 Maye Ni Maye! Mere Geetan De Nainan Vich Birhon Di Radak Pave

One of the most iconic Punjabi poems ever written by Birha Da Sultan, it has been sung by many well-known artistes including Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Jagjit Singh and Hans Raj Hans. Writing from a female perspective was central to Batalvi’s poetry. This poem written from a woman's point of view captures the absolute peak of birha.

#4 Ki Puchhde Ho Haal Fakiran Da

A deeply moving meditation on pain, longing and detachment, this poignant poem has been interpreted by several legendary singers, including Kuldeep Manak and Ghulam Ali, and remains one of Batalvi's defining works, admired for its profound spiritual resonance.

#5 Main Kandyali Thor Ve, Sajjna

Popularised in Punjabi film, ‘Long Da Lishkara’ (1983), sung by Jagjit Singh, ‘Main Kandyali Thor Ve, Sajjna’ remains among his most popular songs. Also sung by Mahendra Kapoor and others, the song captures the depths of a woman’s ache that defines Batalvi's poetry.

#6 Loki Poojan Rabb

Queen of Punjabi folk, Surinder Kaur’s soulful rendition of ‘Loki Poojan Rabb Main Tera Virhada’ beautifully captures Batalvi's profound exploration of longing and separation.

Then there have been others… From ‘Ajj Din Chadheya’ in ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (2009) to Jasleen Royal's ‘Panchhi Ho Javan’, various artistes have interpreted his verses in their own unique ways, ensuring that his words remain as resonant today as ever.