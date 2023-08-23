Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav enters the Top 4 HGEC shows

Colors’ show Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav, which premiered on June 19, has ascended to become one of the most acclaimed shows as it enters the top 4 spot in the Hindi GEC space.
The show has an impressive reach of 38 million on Colors as per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) week 32 data.
Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show features Ram Yashvardhan in the divine role of Lord Shiv and Subha Rajput as the embodiment of Goddess Shakti with a stellar star cast in pivotal characters.
