DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Shivangi Verma on her incredible journey

Shivangi Verma on her incredible journey

Shivangi Verma, who has worked in shows like Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor, Choti Sarrdaarni and recently released movie Badass Ravi Kumar, speaks about her career and life!   Tell us about your character in Badass Ravi Kumar. I am paired opposite...
article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:55 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shivangi Verma
Advertisement

Shivangi Verma, who has worked in shows like Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor, Choti Sarrdaarni and recently released movie Badass Ravi Kumar, speaks about her career and life!

 

Tell us about your character in Badass Ravi Kumar.

Advertisement

I am paired opposite Prabhu Deva. It’s a small role, but I said yes to it because it was a Himesh Reshammiya project, and this was my second project with him.

How do you feel about the audience’s response?

Advertisement

Badass Ravi Kumar has finally hit the screens, and the audience response has been incredible.

How was it working with Prabhu Deva and Himesh Reshammiya? 

The journey from Mumbai to Muscat for the shoot was incredibly smooth and effortless. From day one, everything felt familiar and comfortable. My first day was all about the costume trial, and to my delight, the team was the same as my first album with Himesh Reshammiya.

Badass Ravi Kumar is a high-energy film. How was the atmosphere on set? 

Very, very comfortable. It’s very important for an actor to be in the comfort zone to perform and Himesh makes sure that things are on point and everything should be taken care of. I love his team, his production, people, and the way he directs his project.

What was the most exciting part of shooting this movie? 

The most exciting part was doing a bike stunt. I was in a harness and I was made to jump from a bike. I’ve never performed something like this before, and when I saw myself on the screen, I had goose-bumps.

If you had to describe Badass Ravi Kumar in three words, what would they be?

Musical, action-packed and mass entertainer.

What’s next for you?

I’m already shooting for another film. This is opposite the veteran actor Govind Namdev sir and I am just about to finish my third schedule.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper