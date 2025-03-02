Shivangi Verma on her incredible journey

Shivangi Verma, who has worked in shows like Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor, Choti Sarrdaarni and recently released movie Badass Ravi Kumar, speaks about her career and life!

Tell us about your character in Badass Ravi Kumar.

I am paired opposite Prabhu Deva. It’s a small role, but I said yes to it because it was a Himesh Reshammiya project, and this was my second project with him.

How do you feel about the audience’s response?

Badass Ravi Kumar has finally hit the screens, and the audience response has been incredible.

How was it working with Prabhu Deva and Himesh Reshammiya?

The journey from Mumbai to Muscat for the shoot was incredibly smooth and effortless. From day one, everything felt familiar and comfortable. My first day was all about the costume trial, and to my delight, the team was the same as my first album with Himesh Reshammiya.

Badass Ravi Kumar is a high-energy film. How was the atmosphere on set?

Very, very comfortable. It’s very important for an actor to be in the comfort zone to perform and Himesh makes sure that things are on point and everything should be taken care of. I love his team, his production, people, and the way he directs his project.

What was the most exciting part of shooting this movie?

The most exciting part was doing a bike stunt. I was in a harness and I was made to jump from a bike. I’ve never performed something like this before, and when I saw myself on the screen, I had goose-bumps.

If you had to describe Badass Ravi Kumar in three words, what would they be?

Musical, action-packed and mass entertainer.

What’s next for you?

I’m already shooting for another film. This is opposite the veteran actor Govind Namdev sir and I am just about to finish my third schedule.