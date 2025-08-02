Shivangi Verma, who is known for her roles in Tera Ishq Mera Fitoor, Choti Sarrdaarni, the recently released film Badass Ravi Kumar, and the upcoming movie Gaurishankar Gauharganj Wale, is all set to lead an exciting new series on Hungama.

While she cannot talk much about her role, she says that it is sure to keep the audiences engaged. “I’m so excited to be a part of this new series for Hungama! While I can’t reveal much about the storyline just yet, I can say that my character is one of the most playful, layered, and challenging roles I’ve ever taken on. Honestly, I’m a little scared to even talk about her because the moment I do, I might give away the entire plot, it’s that deeply connected… It’s packed with action, drama, love, and unexpected twists. You’ll be surprised to see how much one girl can do when life pushes her to the edge. I genuinely believe you’re going to fall in love with my journey,” she shares. Spilling out some details, she says, “My look is glam and hot, and the genre of the series is hybrid or masala!”