Kkusum-fame TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away while working out in gym

ANI

Mumbai, November 11

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is no more. If reports are to be believed, Siddhaanth passed away while working out at a gym on Friday. He was 46.

Siddhaanth is known for TV serials like 'Kkusum', 'Krishna Arjun', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Last he played the role of Major Param Shergill in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'. The actor, known to be a fitness enthusiast, was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 12.30 pm where he was declared dead.

Confirming the news of his demise, singer-actor Suyyash Rai took to Instagram and wrote, "Gone too soon. Numb."

Actor Kishwer Merchant also paid her condolences.

"Kya bolu main... this is shocking, numbing and just too said!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand prayers and strength to the family," she wrote on Instagram.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Gautam Rode tweeted, "Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth's passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti."

Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti pic.twitter.com/VqKKtXjHc2 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) November 11, 2022

His death is the latest in a series of entertainment personalities, most in their 40s and in the prime of their lives, collapsing suddenly and dying shortly after. Some of them suffered heart attacks while working out in the gym.

The list is long -- South star Puneeth Rajkumar, TV actors Sidharth Shukla, Brahma Swaroop Mishra, Deepesh Bhan and superstar Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey. Celebrated comedian Raju Srivastava, 58, suffered a heart attack while working out and passed away after spending over a month on ventilator.

Surryavanshi, who earlier went by the name of Anand Suryavanshi, forayed into television with the 2001 show "Kkusum" and went on to star in daily soaps, including "Mamta", "Grihasti" and "Waaris". His last major TV role was this year in Sony SAB's "Ziddi Dil Maane Na".

Surryavanshi is survived by his wife, model Alesia Raut, and a daughter from his previous marriage. He got married with Raut in 2017. She also has a son from an earlier marriage.

